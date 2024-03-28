New Trailers: BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE, BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE, KINDS OF KINDNESS, and More

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Tim Burton is making a welcome return to the big screen following his 2019 big top and big box office Disney adaptation Dumbo ($114.7M domestic/$353.2M global). Burton now reunites with Michael Keaton for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s 1988 comedy horror classic Beetlejuice ($73.7M domestic). Winona Ryder returns as Lydia Deetz, alongside Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. New cast members include Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Arthur Conti in his feature film debut. After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is opened once again. Practically a genre unto himself, Burton directs from a screenplay by “Wednesday” writers Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The international rollout begins September 4th, with the film arriving nationwide on September 6th.

The Bad Boys are back this summer with their unique mix of action and comedy. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the forth installment in the franchise following 1995’s Bad Boys ($65.8M domestic/$141.4M global), Bad Boys II ($138.6M domestic/$273.3M global), and the franchise’s highest-grossing entry to date, 2020’s Bad Boys for Life ($206.3M domestic/$426.5M global). This time the Miami duo are on the run in a fourth entry by Bad Boys for Life directors Adil & Bilall (Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah), and written by Chris Bremner (Bad Boys for Life). The cast includes Smith, Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Ioan Gruffudd, Tiffany Haddish, and Joe Pantoliano (June 7th).

Following Searchlight Pictures’ Oscar-winning Poor Things (currently $34.5M domestic/$114.9M global), filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley for Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness. A fable told in three parts, the story follows a man who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman alarmed by the return of his wife, who was lost-at-sea, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability. Also in the cast are Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer (June 21st).







