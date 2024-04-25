New Trailers: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, BLINK TWICE, I SAW THE TV GLOW, and More

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios.

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. The Boxoffice Network’s Youtube channel delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.



Blink Twice (August 23rd) │ Amazon MGM Studios

Only in theaters August 23rd, Blink Twice sees tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) inviting cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) to join him and his friends on a dream vacation — on his private island. The wild nights blend into sun soaked days. No one wants the trip to end until strange things start to happen and Frida begins to question her reality and her sanity. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive. The wild psychological thriller is directed by Zoë Kravitz and stars an ensemble cast that includes Ackie, Tatum, Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis.



Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26th) │ Marvel Studios / Disney

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine teaser trailer broke global records following its Super Bowl release, scoring 365 million views in 24 hours, which made it the most-viewed movie trailer of all time. Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine and the film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. 2016’s Deadpool was a big February hit and went on to make $363M domestic and $782.8M global. The first film in the franchise still holds its second place ranking on the list of all-time domestic box office for an R-rated movie, behind 2004’s The Passion of the Christ ($370.7M), and ranks fourth on the all-time highest R-rated list globally. Deadpool 2 nearly equaled the domestic take of the first film, with $324.5M and surpassed the global take with $785.8M. Deadpool 2 is the third highest grossing R-rated film of all time globally and seventh domestically. The global franchise total sits at over $1.5 billion. Following Disney’s purchase of Twentieth Century Fox in 2019, this marks the first Deadpool film tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



I Saw the TV Glow (May 3rd) │ A24

From A24, I Saw the TV Glow sees teen Owen (Justice Smith) trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show that they bond over. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack following the show’s abrupt cancellation. Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun (2021’s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, $105K global), the release is set for theaters May 3rd.



Haikyu the Movie: The Dumpster Battle (May 31st) │ Crunchyroll / Sony

Based on the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament. After a crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. Now in high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has too. Recent Crunchyroll releases include Suzume ($10.9M domestic/$132.1M global), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training ($17.6M domestic/$44.3M global), and this month’s Spy x Family Code: White, which opened to $4.82M.

The Exorcism (TBD Summer 2024) │ Vertical

The Exorcism stars Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce. Last year’s Russell Crowe exorcism movie The Pope’s Exorcist unleashed $20M domestic and $76.9M global. The film is set for a summer 2024 release, with a TBD date.



