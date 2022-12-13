New Trailers: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, M3GAN, 65, and More

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation.

On this week's trailer round-up:

Following 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($190.2M domestic/$384.2M global), Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson and based on the Marvel comic books, the film stars Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld (June 2nd, 2023).

James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw (1.04 billion global), Insidious (542.8M global) and The Conjuring (2 billion global) franchises, brings a fresh face to cinema screens. Produced by Wan and Blumhouse, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally becomes a threat in M3GAN. From a story by screenwriter Akela Cooper and Wan, M3GAN stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, with Jenna Davis as the creepy doll (January 6th).

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the ambiguously titled sci-fi drama 65 from A Quiet Place ($188M domestic/$340.9M) writer/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Reportedly, the film centers on an astronaut (Adam Driver) who crash lands on a strange planet, only to discover that he’s not alone. In the teaser, Sony promises a full trailer on December 14th. The film hits theaters on March 10th, 2023.

The thriller Alice, Darling stars Anna Kendrick as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her emotionally abusive boyfriend Simon. While on vacation with her girlfriends, Alice rediscovers herself and gains much-needed perspective. As she begins to unwind herself from his grasp, Simon’s vengeance tests Alice’s strength, courage, and friendships (January 20th).



