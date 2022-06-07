New Trailers: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Disney’s Strange World, & More

Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

Your One Stop Shop for the Latest Trailers

Each week Boxoffice brings you the latest new movie trailers in our weekly round-up. Movie Coverage, the Boxoffice Trailer Network’s Youtube channel, delivers hot new trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks for all the best upcoming movies. Subscribe below to stay up-to-date on everything coming to theaters.

On this week’s trailer round-up:

With a domestic total of $1.45 billion, The Hunger Games franchise returns with the prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Adapted from the book by Suzanne Collins, the story follows a young Coriolanus Snow. Brit Tom Blyth fills in for Donald Sutherland, with West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler as heroine Lucy Gray Baird (November 17, 2023). Walt Disney Animation Studios’ action-adventure Strange World journeys to a land where fantastical creatures await a family of legendary explorers. Don Hall, the Oscar-winning director of Big Hero 6 ($222M domestic/$657M global), helms the 61st animated feature film, which hits theaters November 23rd.

In the upcoming comedy-action caper Bullet Train, Brad Pitt’s Ladybug is forced back into the assassin life by handler Maria Beetle. The new trailer reveals a first look at Sandra Bullock as Beetle (August 5th). Vertical Entertainment recently acquired Land of Dreams, which premiered last year at the 78th Venice Film Festival. Set in the near future, the political satire imagines an America with closed borders. Comedy horror The Menu stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a young couple who travel to a remote island where an acclaimed chef, played by Ralph Fiennes, delivers more than just a lavish menu (November 18th).



The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes



Strange World



Bullet Train



Land of Dreams



The Menu