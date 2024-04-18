New Trailers: TRANSFORMERS ONE, TRAP, SPEAK NO EVIL, and More

Transformers One, Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Transformers One (September 20th)

This year at CinemaCon, Paramount’s presentation included Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry debuting the first look at the animated film Transformers One. The sneak peek included a first look at a sequence from the film in 3D. Now the debut trailer has arrived online — and in space. Earlier today, a live-streamed countdown showed the journey into space and when the craft reached its peak at 125,000 feet above the Earth, the Transformers One trailer was revealed with a custom introduction video from Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry. Transformers One is the untold origin story of sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron, who were once bonded like brothers. The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie features a voice cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm. Last year’s live-action Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ($157M domestic/$438.9M global) pushed the franchise over 5 billion mark at the global box office.



Trap (August 9th)

Following M. Night Shyamalan’s most recent film, Knock at the Cabin ($35.3M domestic/$54.7M global), a new Shyamalan experience is heading to theaters this summer. Warner Bros. Pictures presents Trap, featuring performances by rising music star Saleka Shyamalan (Listen to original songs from Saleka as her character Lady Raven: ladyravenmusic.com). When a father (Josh Hartnett) and his teen daughter attend a pop concert, they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event. Written and directed by Shyamalan, Trap stars Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Allison Pill.



Speak No Evil (September 13th)

When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate in Speak No Evil, what begins as a dream holiday turns into a nightmare. From Blumhouse, (Imaginary $27.8M domestic/$38.6M global*, Night Swim $32.4M domestic/$54M global, Five Nights at Freddy’s $137.2M domestic/$291.4M global), comes an intense suspense thriller starring James McAvoy as a charismatic, alpha-male estate owner whose hospitality masks darkness. Speak No Evil also stars Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. Written for the screen and directed by James Watkins (The Woman in Black $54.3M domestic/ $128.9M global), Speak No Evil is based on the screenplay of the 2022 Danish horror sensation Gæsterne, written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup.



Joker: Folie a Deux (October 4th)

Todd Phillips’ 2019 film Joker ($335.4M domestic/$1.07 billion global) still holds the record as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time globally. The film also earned Joaquin Phoenix a Best Actor trophy for his performance in the title role. Phillips was on stage at CinemaCon last week sharing that while the sequel will incorporate musical elements, it won’t be a significant departure from how music was used in the original. Moments before it hit the internet, Phillips’ debuted the trailer for the CinemaCon audience, providing a first look at Phoenix’s return to Joker and co-star Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn (October 4th).



Young Woman and the Sea (May 31st, in select theaters)

Based on the extraordinary true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea also debuted its trailer during CinemaCon, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer sharing via video introduction that it marks his highest-tested film ever. That’s impressive considering Bruckheimer’s track record (Pirates of the Caribbean, Top Gun: Maverick, etc). Daisy Ridley stars as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Coming to theaters nationwide in a special engagement May 31st, the film also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler. Young Woman and the Sea is directed by Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $113.9M domestic/$491.7M global)and written by Jeff Nathanson, based on the book “Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World” by Glenn Stout.