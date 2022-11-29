New Trailers: When You Finish Saving the World, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, White Noise, and More

When You Finish Saving the World, Courtesy of A24 Films

A24 has released the first trailer for actor Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut feature When You Finish Saving the World. Evelyn (Julianne Moore) struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star. A mother and son who seem at odds, they may actually be more alike than either would care to admit (January 20th, 2023).

Nintendo and Illumination have dropped a second trailer for the new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies $29.7M domestic/$52M global) and from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $105.9M domestic/$192.4M global and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($369.5M domestic/$939.2M global), the cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters April 7th, 2023.

In addition to the strong box office performance of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery over the holiday weekend, Netflix has also released White Noise in an awards qualifying run in select cinemas. Writer/Director Noah Baumbach’s previous films include Marriage Story, While We Were Young ($7.5M domestic/$18.1M global), and The Squid and the Whale ($7.3M domestic/$11M global). Based on the book by Don DeLillo, White Noise dramatizes an American family’s everyday conflicts while grappling with the universal themes of love, death, and happiness in an uncertain world. Now playing in select theaters.

In Babylon, director Damien Chazelle (First Man $44.9M domestic/ $105.7M global, La La Land $151.1M domestic/$448.9M global) takes audiences back to 1920s Los Angeles during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to ‘talkies’. With a cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, Babylon is a tale of ambition and excess during an era of decadence and depravity in early Hollywood (December 23rd).

