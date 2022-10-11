New Trailers: Women Talking, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spoiler Alert, & More.

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Writer/Director Sarah Polley returns to theaters this December with her third narrative and forth overall feature, Women Talking. Polley’s debut feature, 2006’s heartbreaking Away from Her ($4.5M domestic/$9.1M global), generated critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay). Her subsequent films include 2011’s Take This Waltz ($1.2M domestic/$4.9M global) and the 2012 documentary Stories We Tell ($1.6M domestic/$2.6M global). Based on Miriam Toews best-selling novel, Women Talking centers on an isolated religious colony and a group of women who struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men (December 2nd).

From Nintendo and Illumination, comes a new film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The animated film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies $29.7M domestic/$52M global) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $105.9M domestic/$192.4M global and Minions: The Rise of Gru, currently at $367.7M domestic/$927.9M global). The cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters April 7th, 2023.

Rounding out the week, Spoiler Alert is based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir of the same name and follows the heartwarming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed when one of them falls ill. The film is directed by Michael Showalter (The Eyes of Tammy Faye $2.4M domestic/$2.6M global) and debuts in theaters on December 2nd. In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Wakanda fights to protect their nation from intervening world powers in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11th). Starring the late Chadwick Boseman, the first Black Panther film garnered $700.42M domestic and $1.34 billion at the global box office. Timothée Chalamet reteams with Call Me by Your Name ($18M domestic/$41.8M global) director Luca Guadagnino for Bones and All. Based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the story follows two young lovers who learn how to survive on the margins of society (November 23rd).

Women Talking (December 2nd)



The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 7th, 2023)



Spoiler Alert (December 2nd)



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11th)



Bones and All (November 23rd)