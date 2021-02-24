Next Spider-Man Movie Titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, Will Hit Theaters on December 17

Marvel has confirmed that the title for the third Spider-Man movie—in its current incarnation, with star Tom Holland behind the mask—will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film, previously slated by Sony for theatrical release on Friday, December 17, 2021, is the follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was the fourth highest-grosser of 2019 globally. Domestically, it earned $390.5 million, with a global cume of $1.13 billion.

No Way Home‘s December 17 release puts it in the middle of a tentpole-heavy December, as studios have largely been vacating the Spring months in favor of release dates further back in the year. Spidey’s latest theatrical jaunt currently shares its release date with an untitled Disney live action film. Disney’s West Side Story (released under the 20th Century Studios banner) comes out a week prior, on December 10. The Wednesday before Christmas sees the release of Warner Bros.’ superhero film Black Adam, Sony’s The Nightingale, Universal’s Sing 2, and Warner Bros.’ untitled fourth Matrix film.

Spider-Man Box Office History

Tobey Maguire Series

Spider-Man (2002)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $114.8M

Domestic Total: $407M

Global Total: $825M

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $88.1M

Domestic Total: $373.5M

Global Total: $788.9M

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $151.1M

Domestic Total: $336.5M

Global Total: $894.8M

Andrew Garfield Series

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $62M

Domestic Total: $262M

Global Total: $757.9M

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $91.6M

Domestic Total: $202.8M

Global Total: $708.9M

Tom Holland Series

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $117M

Domestic Total: $334.2M

Global Total: $880.1M

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Domestic Opening Weekend: $92.5M

Domestic Total: $390.5M

Global Total: $1.13B