Vista Group’s Numero Expanding Theatrical Box Office Service Into Europe

Film tech company Numero has launched its Theatrical Box Office service into several major European markets, the company announced today. The service, which already provides box office collection, aggregation and analytical services in 22 international territories across six continents, has now been introduced in Spain, France and the U.K., with Germany to follow in the coming months.

The expansion into Europe is being led by Sean Green (U.K.), Sylvain Laurendeau (France), Rafael Otermin (Spain) and Renate Scheliga (Germany).

“Along with our stellar European management team, I’m excited to be bringing Numero’s services to Europe,” said Simon Burton, Numero’s Chief Executive and Founder. “Our track record of delivering additional international territories is a testament to the quality and innovation of our products and a clear illustration of the confidence and respect we have built with exhibitors and distributors through supporting local industries.”

“Numero’s state of the art box office service has become a critical tool for our Asia Pacific offices over the last few years, and we welcome their expansion into these major European markets,” added Steven O’Dell, President, International Releasing, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Andrew Cripps, President, International Distribution, Warner Bros. Studios, added, “Europe is a critical component to our International Theatrical strategy, and I’m thrilled to see Numero grow into these four new key markets, with a trusted team that has deep industry knowledge and relationships,” said Andrew Cripps, President, International Distribution, Warner Bros. Studios. “The Numero team has earned our trust in other markets, so we’re looking forward to the European rollout following the recent lockdowns.”