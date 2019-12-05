Oscar Shortlisted Documentary Program to Return to Theaters

Apollo 11

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will once again partner with select theaters nationwide for the “Oscars Spotlight: Documentaries” screening program leading up to the 92nd Oscars. The program, which debuted last year, highlights the 15 Oscar shortlisted documentary feature films by holding screenings at theaters across the country and offering moviegoers a chance to see them on the big screen.



This year’s shortlisted documentary feature films will be announced on Monday, December 16. Additional information about the program will be available shortly after.



Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.