Paragon Theaters Announces Cine Latino Screening Series, Partnership with TheaterEars

Paragon Theaters has announced their new Cine Latino Películas En Español screening series, consisting of first-run films dubbed in Spanish.

The series launched on September 9 with screenings of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, dubbed in Spanish (no subtitles), at Paragon Theaters and Paragon Theaters Ridge, both in Florida. Cine Latino films will run in September and October, screening on Mondays and Wednesdays. The lineup is:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – September 9 and 11

Transformers One – September 23 and 27

The Wild Robot – September 30 and October 2

Joker: Folie à Deux – October 7 and 9

Venom The Last Dance – October 28 and 30

In addition to launching Cine Latino, Paragon Theaters recently partnered with TheaterEars, a technology platform that provides easy access for screening select films dubbed in Spanish directly through guests’ mobile phones. Audiences can download the free TheaterEars mobile app (now available at the Apple Store and Google Play store) and listen to select movies dubbed in Spanish from the comfort of their own headphones.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Cine Latino series, providing Spanish-dubbed films to our diverse audiences,” said Brian Hood, COO of Paragon Theaters. “By partnering with TheaterEars, we are making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy their favorite movies in Spanish and several other languages, all from the convenience of their mobile phones. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that all communities feel welcome in our theaters. See you at the movies!”

“There’s something magical when families, spouses, friends, and loved ones all come together, get away from the distractions of the outside world, and immerse themselves in human stories. We are proud to partner with the incredible team at Paragon Theaters to bring more inclusive moviegoing to Spanish-speaking audiences and to bring all of us a little bit closer,” said TheaterEars CEO Dan Mangru.