Paragon Theaters Launches Sensory-Friendly Screenings For Kids Of All Ages

(from left) Gru Jr., Gru (Steve Carell), Poppy Prescott (Joey King) and Minions (Pierre Coffin) in Despicable Me 4, directed by Chris Renaud.

Paragon Theaters, home of the exclusive Lux Box VIP Dine-in Seats and Axis15 and Axis15 Extreme large-format screens, is excited to announce the launch of their kids Sensory Friendly Screenings, starting with Universal Pictures smash hit Despicable Me 4 on Saturday, July 20th, at all Paragon locations nationwide.

Paragon Theaters’ Sensory Friendly Screening series was borne of the belief that all children should have the opportunity to see their favorite films on the big screen. Paragon will be screening the latest family films in an auditorium where the lights are fully on, the sound levels are kept low and to a minimum, and it’s okay for kids to get up and move around, talk, and even dance in the aisles. Screenings will be held monthly, each time at 10am on a Saturday, with tickets for children and adults set at $5. The following is the current list of titles that Paragon intends to screen as part of this series for the remainder of the year. All dates are subject to change.

Despicable Me 4 – Jul 20, 2024

Harold and the Purple Crayon – Aug 8, 2024

Transformers One – Sep 28, 2024

The Wild Robot – Oct 12, 2024

Moana Two – Dec 14, 2024

“Paragon Theaters is excited to launch special needs sensory-friendly screenings, an initiative that embodies our dedication to the communities we live and work in,” said Mike Whalen and Mike Wilson, owners of Paragon Theaters. “These screenings hold a deep meaning for our team, as they reflect our commitment to providing inclusive and enjoyable experiences for all our guests. We are extremely proud of this program and look forward to its success for many years to come.”

