Paragon Theaters Welcomes Exhibition Veteran Brian Hood as Chief Operating Officer

Exhibition veteran Brian Hood has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Paragon Theaters, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. In his role, Brian will oversee the day-to-day operational management and infrastructure support of the cinema chain in its locations throughout Florida (Naples, Coral Springs, and Davie) and North Carolina (Cary), along with Paragon’s newest location in Falls Church — which is under construction and is set to open in Q1 2025.

Brian joins Paragon from Studio Movie Grill where he served as chief operating officer, senior vice president of operations and vice president of organizational development. Under his leadership and direction, SMG successfully navigated periods of rapid development and growth. Brian held other top positions at Restaurants of America Inc. as vice president of operations and HOA brands where he led domestic and international franchise development in Canada and Asia.

“I am thrilled to work alongside the passionate and dedicated team at Paragon, whose vision pushes the boundaries of hospitality and cinema, “ said Brian Hood, COO at Paragon Theaters. “Together, we will redefine the movie-going experience with our groundbreaking Lux Box and Axis15 Extreme concepts, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry. The best is yet to come.”

“Mike and I are thrilled to have Brian join our team. With his proven track record of expertise, his financial acumen, and his success as an operation executive at SMG, we are confident that Brian will help catapult Paragon to new levels of success,” said Michael Wilson, the co-chief executive officer of Paragon Theaters.