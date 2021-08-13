Paramount’s Mark Christiansen to Receive Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award at ShowEast in November

Image Courtesy of ShowEast

Mark Christiansen, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Distribution Operations at Paramount Pictures, will receive the ShowEast “Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian” Award. He will be presented with this honor as part of the final night awards ceremony sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday, November 11 at the Loews Miami Beach.

Established in 1987, the Salah M. Hassanein Humanitarian Award is presented each year to a company or individual in the industry that has made an impact in the philanthropic community.

“Mark defines what it means to be the Hassanein Award winner. His commitment to our industry and its charities are second to none,” Film Expo Group President Andrew Sunshine said. “We are honored to recognize his achievements.”

Mark Christiansen is EVP, Worldwide Distribution Operations at Paramount Pictures. His group is responsible for localizing, packaging, and delivering Paramount’s feature and marketing product around the world. He previously held operations and sales positions at DreamWorks, MGM, and Columbia Pictures.

Mark is also President of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. As a result of financial hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the WRMPPF provided cash distributions to over 10,000 members of the exhibition and distribution community (98 percent exhibition). Mark also supports the CHP 11-99 Foundation and the University of Oregon.