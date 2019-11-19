Paramount Names Chris Aronson President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution

Veteran distribution executive Chris Aronson will be joining Paramount Pictures as its new President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution.

Aronson will oversee all aspects of domestic theatrical distribution in this role, including theatrical sales, in-theater marketing, operations, and overall distribution strategy. He will report to Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution and Mary Daily, Co-President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution. Aronson is set to begin his tenure at Paramount on December 2nd.

“In an ever-evolving distribution landscape, Chris has the ideal balance of experience in the arena and strategic acumen, as well as strong filmmaker relationships,” stated Weinstock and Daily in a press release. “We are thrilled to have him onboard and can’t wait to see where his leadership takes our distribution strategy and team.”

Kyle Davies, who has headed Paramount’s domestic distribution division since 2016 will be exiting his role.

“Kyle is the consummate professional and has been an incredible asset to Paramount’s distribution business, as well as a fantastic colleague to all of us fortunate enough to work with him,” said Weinstock and Daily. “We thank him for his dedication and service.”

Prior to joining Paramount, Aronson served as President, Domestic Distribution, for 20th Century Fox, overseeing all domestic theatrical distribution and sales for the United States and Canada. Before his time at Fox, Aronson was Executive Vice President and General Sales Manager for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Distribution Company, and prior to that served as Senior Vice President for Rentrak Corporation and started their theatrical division, which provides comprehensive box office data collection, analysis, and reporting for the film industry.