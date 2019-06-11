Paramount Pictures And CJ 4DPLEX to Release Crawl in 4DX For Summer 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA (June 11, 2019) CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com) and Paramount Pictures announced today the release of Crawlin the immersive, multi-sensory 4DX format. The announcement further extends the commitment between CJ 4DPLEX and Paramount Pictures with plans to announce additional titles later in 2019. Crawl will open in 4DX auditoriums on July 7th.

The summer release of Crawl builds on successful past releases with Paramount including A Quiet Place, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Bumblebee and Pet Sematary. Crawl is directed by Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes) and produced by Sam Raimi (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead) and Craig Flores (300).

When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper). Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Crawl in our lineup this year. It will be the perfect addition to our summer slate where we know 4DX will amp up the horror and action beats, adding water, motion and all the effects, giving the film a full 4DX treatment. It’s going to be an incredible experience for moviegoers this summer to watch Crawl amplified in 4DX,” JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

“We can’t wait to share Crawl in 4DX with audiences this summer and expand our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX,” said Mark Viane, President of International Theatrical Distribution at Paramount Pictures. “Paramount Pictures is always looking to create new and engaging experiences for audiences, and we are excited to utilize new technologies like 4DX to showcase great stories in unique new ways.”

CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX innovative theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters and haunting horror films, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibrations, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen. 4DX currently reaches more than 644 locations worldwide, with 21 of those locations in the United States.