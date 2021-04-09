Paramount Moves Back Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7; Announces New Star Trek Movie, Bee Gees Biopic

Credit: Scott Garfield. © 2019 Paramount Pictures Corporation.

Paramount announced a slew of release date changes and new titles on Friday afternoon.

Tom Cruise’s action sequel Top Gun: Maverick moves back from July 2 to November 19.

Cruise’s fellow action sequel pair Mission: Impossible 7 moves back from November 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022, while Mission: Impossible 8 moves back from November 4, 2022 to July 7, 2023.

Comedy sequel Jackass moves back from September 3 to October 22.

Fantasy Dungeons & Dragons moves back from May 27, 2022 to March 3, 2023.

A biopic about 1970s music group the Bee Gees is officially annoucned for November 4, 2022, after Kenneth Branagh was announced as the director last month.

A new installment in the science fiction Star Trek franchise was announced for June 9, 2023. Paramount’s previous three installments were released in 2009, 2013, and 2016.

The animated adaptation of children’s book classic The Shrinking of Treehorn, about a boy who gets progressively smaller, was scheduled for November 10, 2023.

An untitled film costarring Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski was scheduled for November 17, 2023. Paramount’s announcement didn’t specify the film or its title, but other outlets have previously reported Reynolds and Krasinski are slated to team up for a fantasy comedy titled Imaginary Friends.

Amid all these pushbacks, Paramount also moved one film up: action title and G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes moves from October 22 to July 23.

Paramount announced in February they would shorten theatrical exclusivity for their major titles to a 30-45 day window, reduced from the traditional 90-day window. After that window, the films would move to their streaming service Paramount+, which rebranded in March after previously existing under the name CBS All-Access.

Of the so-called “big five” distributors — along with Disney, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros. — Paramount remains the only one that hasn’t yet released a single movie theatrically in 2021. Their last two theatrical releases were November 2020’s action comedy Buddy Games, which earned $405 thousand domestically, and December 2020’s two-week run of Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, CODA.

As of today, here is Paramount’s current theatrical release schedule:

A Quiet Place Part II = May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021 Snake Eyes = July 23, 2021

= July 23, 2021 Paw Patrol = August 20, 2021

= August 20, 2021 Infinite = September 24, 2021

= September 24, 2021 Jackass = October 22, 2021

= October 22, 2021 Clifford the Big Red Dog = November 5, 2021

= November 5, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick = November 19, 2021

= November 19, 2021 Scream = January 14, 2022

= January 14, 2022 Rumble = February 18, 2022

= February 18, 2022 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 = April 8, 2022

= April 8, 2022 The Lost City of D = April 15, 202

= April 15, 202 Mission: Impossible 7 = May 27, 2022

= May 27, 2022 Untitled Transformers = June 24, 2022

June 24, 2022 Under the Boardwalk = July 22, 2022

= July 22, 2022 Untitled Bee Gees = November 4, 2022

= November 4, 2022 Babylon = December 5, 2022

= December 5, 2022 Tiger’s Apprentice = February 10, 2023

= February 10, 2023 Dungeons & Dragons = March 3, 2023

= March 3, 2023 Untitled Star Trek = June 9, 2023

= June 9, 2023 Mission: Impossible 8 = July 7, 2023

= July 7, 2023 The Shrinking of Treehorn = November 10, 2023

= November 10, 2023 Untitled Ryan Reynolds / John Krasinski = November 17, 2023

This comes amid a busy day for release scheduling changes. Earlier today, Sony Pictures / Columbia moved up animated sequel Hotel Transylvania: Transformania two weeks from August 6 to July 23. Also earlier today, Universal moved up horror sequel from July 9 to July 2.