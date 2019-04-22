Paramount’s Mark Viane and Mary Daily to Receive CineEurope Distribution Award

Mark Viane, president of international theatrical distribution, and Mary Daily, co-president, worldwide marketing and distribution at Paramount Pictures, have been named the 2019 recipients of the “International Distributor of the Year” award at CineEurope. The award will be presented as part of the CineEurope Awards Ceremony hosted by The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday, June 20, at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.



“Mark and Mary have set the bar incredibly high, leading Paramount to generate nearly $570 million at the global box office over the last year,” stated Andrew Sunshine, president of the Film Expo Group, which manages CineEurope. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to honor Mark and Mary for their game-changing accomplishments in leading Paramount to record breaking successes.”



Viane joined Paramount in 2007 as senior VP of theatrical distribution for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In that role, his responsibilities included supervising film budgets, profits and losses, and release distribution strategies for the region. Prior to his current role, Viane was subsequently promoted to roles as senior VP, theatrical distribution, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and co-president, international theatrical distribution and marketing. In his current role, Viane oversees strategies for international film releases and distribution.



Daily joined Paramount Pictures in 2017 as president of international theatrical marketing and worldwide home media entertainment. In her international theatrical marketing role, she jointly ran Paramount’s international division across Asia, EMEA and Latin America. She was responsible for the strategic development and implementation of all marketing, creative, publicity, media, and digital campaigns for the studio across 67 territories. In her current role, Daily is responsible for the design, development, and implementation of all elements of marketing including strategic approach, creative advertising, publicity, digital, research, partnerships, content creation and distribution strategies for Paramount Pictures’ global theatrical releases.



Viane and Daily’s recent accomplishments at Paramount include the international launch of Bumblebee, the latest installment in the Transformers franchise, which garnered over $340 million in international box office. They also led Mission: Impossible—Fallout to the biggest international release of the franchise, grossing $570 million internationally. Apart from other franchise successes such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Trek, they also oversaw A Quiet Place, which made upward of $152 million internationally.