Parasite to Screen at Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel with Live Score

Neon is proud to present Bong Joon Ho’s six-time Oscar nominated film Parasite to audiences in a one of a kind experience on Sunday, January 26th at The Theater at the Ace Hotel. Parasite‘s composer, Jung Jaeil, will conduct the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra as they play the film’s score alongside a screening. Bong Joon Ho will introduce the film, which most became the first foreign language film to collect the SAG ensemble honor.

PARASITE recently expanded to over 800 theaters, bringing in an additional $2.2 million. It’s U.S. cumulative box office is over 28mm.

Information about the Live Score Event and for ticketing information can be found here.