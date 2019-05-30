PGA Announces New Speakers, Sessions and Producer Mashup Participants for Produced By 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Producers Mashup Participants Revealed Today Include Erik Feig, Gary Goetzman, Mark Gordon, Matthew Weiner and Yolanda T. Cochran

LOS ANGELES (May 30, 2019) – The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today a new batch of marquee speakers and influential producers for the 11th annual Produced By Conference on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. These additional speakers will participate in panel sessions and workshops throughout the weekend, including “The Future of Producing,” featuring the producers behind critically-acclaimed shows including Russian Doll, Shrill, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cobra Kai and David Makes Man, “360 Profile: When They See Us,” featuring Ava DuVernay, and “The New Age of Producing Horror.” The PGA also announced participants for the Guild’s signature program, “Producers Mashup.” Now in its third year, this event offers attendees the opportunity to learn from and network with seasoned producers and executives across film, television and digital media.

In alphabetical order, the new additions for Produced By speaking sessions include:

Alexander LoVerde , Co-Founder & CEO, SyncOnSet Technologies

, Co-Founder & CEO, SyncOnSet Technologies Alexandra Rushfield ; Shrill, Love

; Shrill, Love Amy Israel , EVP, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks

, EVP, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Andrew Nusca , Digital Editor, FORTUNE

, Digital Editor, FORTUNE Barry Jossen , Head of A+E Studios

, Head of A+E Studios Brandon Trost , Cinematographer, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

, Cinematographer, Can You Ever Forgive Me? Chris Giliberti , Head of Gimlet Pictures, Gimlet Media

, Head of Gimlet Pictures, Gimlet Media Dan Goor ; Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation

; Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation Daniel Sasaki , SVP of Optical Engineering, Panavision

, SVP of Optical Engineering, Panavision Dee Harris-Lawrence , David Makes Man, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G

, David Makes Man, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G Franklin Leonard , Founder and CEO, The Black List

, Founder and CEO, The Black List Guillaume Aubuchon , Production Manager and Post-Producer, VP Product, Cast & Crew

, Production Manager and Post-Producer, VP Product, Cast & Crew Hayden Schlossberg , Counterbalance Entertainment; Cobra Kai, Blockers

, Counterbalance Entertainment; Cobra Kai, Blockers Jade McQueen , Managing Director, Media & Entertainment, Box

, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment, Box Jim Hemphill , Director/Writer; The Trouble with the Truth

, Director/Writer; The Trouble with the Truth Joel Sloss , Sr. Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Media & Entertainment

, Sr. Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Media & Entertainment John D. Canning , VP, New Media and Chairman, New Media Council, Producers Guild

, VP, New Media and Chairman, New Media Council, Producers Guild K.J. Matthews , Entertainment Journalist & TV Producer

, Entertainment Journalist & TV Producer Leslye Headland ; Russian Doll, Sleeping with Other People

; Russian Doll, Sleeping with Other People Lori McCreary , CEO & Co-Founder, Revelations Entertainment; Madam Secretary, Story of God

, CEO & Co-Founder, Revelations Entertainment; Madam Secretary, Story of God Matthew Clark , Cinematographer, Late Night

, Cinematographer, Late Night Melissa Lintinger , Senior Vice President, Production Finance, NBCUniversal Television Studios

, Senior Vice President, Production Finance, NBCUniversal Television Studios Pete Hammond , Chief Film Critic, Deadline Hollywood

, Chief Film Critic, Deadline Hollywood Philip Lieberman , Cybersecurity Expert, In Stealth Mode

, Cybersecurity Expert, In Stealth Mode Sanjay Sharma , Founder & CEO, Marginal Mediaworks

, Founder & CEO, Marginal Mediaworks Scott Silveri , Creator & Executive Producer; Speechless

, Creator & Executive Producer; Speechless Sean Dunckley , Senior Colorist, Late Night

, Senior Colorist, Late Night Stephanie Allain ,Principal, Homegrown Pictures; Dear White People, Hustle & Flow

,Principal, Homegrown Pictures; Dear White People, Hustle & Flow Ted Gagliano, President of Feature Post Production, 20th Century Fox

Additionally, a high-caliber group of seasoned producers and production company executives will participate in the Producers Mashup on Sunday afternoon. The Producers Mashup is sponsored by Honolulu Film Office and PRG VER.

Betsy Ockerlund ; Big Rig Bounty Hunters, American Guns

; Big Rig Bounty Hunters, American Guns Brad Lewis ; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Ratatouille

; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Ratatouille Carl Rogers ; Head of Film Development, Alcon Entertainment

; Head of Film Development, Alcon Entertainment Chris Bender ;Under the Silver Lake, We’re the Millers

;Under the Silver Lake, We’re the Millers Chris Hanada , Partner/Producer, Retrofit Films

, Partner/Producer, Retrofit Films Chris Moore ; Manchester by the Sea, Project Greenlight

; Manchester by the Sea, Project Greenlight Christina Lee Storm , VP of Business Operations, Strategy and Emerging Technology, DreamWorks Animation

, VP of Business Operations, Strategy and Emerging Technology, DreamWorks Animation Christopher Mack , SVP, Head of Scripted Development, Stage 13 / Warner Bros. Digital Networks

, SVP, Head of Scripted Development, Stage 13 / Warner Bros. Digital Networks David Glasser , CEO, 101 Studios

, CEO, 101 Studios Erik Feig , Founder, Picturesmart

, Founder, Picturesmart Gary Goetzman ; Mamma Mia!, Olive Kitteridge

; Mamma Mia!, Olive Kitteridge Janet Han Vissering , SVP of Development and Production, Nat Geo WILD

, SVP of Development and Production, Nat Geo WILD Jay Roewe , SVP of Production, HBO

, SVP of Production, HBO Jo Sharon , CCO, Magical Elves

, CCO, Magical Elves John Ziffren , VP of Production, ABC Studios

, VP of Production, ABC Studios Josh Berman ; Drop Dead Diva, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

; Drop Dead Diva, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Josh Silberman ; Double Dare, Fear Factor

; Double Dare, Fear Factor Justin Falvey , Co-President, Amblin Television

, Co-President, Amblin Television Kristine Pregot , Executive Producer of Post Production, A+E Networks

, Executive Producer of Post Production, A+E Networks Mark Gordon , President and CCO, Film and Television, Entertainment One

, President and CCO, Film and Television, Entertainment One Matthew Weiner ; The Romanoffs, Mad Men

; The Romanoffs, Mad Men Michael Seitzman ; Code Black, Quantico

; Code Black, Quantico Rosemary Lombard ; At Home with Amy Sedaris, Mapplethorpe

; At Home with Amy Sedaris, Mapplethorpe Sasha Silver , Senior Manager of Content Development, Hulu

, Senior Manager of Content Development, Hulu Scott Aversano , EVP of Production, 20th Century Fox

, EVP of Production, 20th Century Fox Ted Mundorff , President and CEO, Landmark Theatres

, President and CEO, Landmark Theatres Timothy Marx ; Young Sheldon, Baby Daddy

; Young Sheldon, Baby Daddy Yolanda T. Cochran, VP of Production, Disney ABC Television Group

* All of the above speakers are subject to change.

To accommodate the wealth of producing disciplines among Produced By attendees, the Producers Mashup features five distinct tracks from which attendees can choose: feature film, scripted television, unscripted television, digital media and Ground-Up, which will offer candid advice from representatives of the Guild’s AP Council. Within each track, a small group of attendees is matched with a with mentoring producer or executive who will offer candid advice on the practice of producing, from the pitching process all the way to delivery. After 15 minutes, the mentors shift to a new group and the conversations continue.

In addition to marquee programming featuring established Hollywood studios and award-winning producers, Produced By will introduce new areas of conversation that reflect emerging creatives, new platforms and technological innovations in storytelling. Sessions offered will include “The Streamers: Meet the Buyers,” “The Integrated Data-Driven Production: Efficiency, Economy and Quality in the Cloud,” “Representation For Everyone: Why It Makes Sense Now More Than Ever,” and more. Additionally, “The Art and Craft of Pitching” session, which gives select attendees the opportunity to pitch to the most seasoned pros in the business and refine their pitching skills, received a record number of submissions this year.

The 2019 Produced By Conference is chaired by PGA members Betsy Beers, Ian Bryce, Tracey Edmonds, Mike Farah and Gene Stein. The Produced By Conference 2019 team is Supervising Producer, Barry Kaplan (EKG, Inc.), Program Directors, Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante (Madelyn Hammond & Associates), Sponsorship Director, Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) and Marketing Consultant, Julie Giles (greenHAT digital).

