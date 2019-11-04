Phoenix Theatres Presents the Douglas Trumbull Film Forum

Phoenix Theatres at the Mall of Monroe, Michigan, will host the Douglas Trumbull Film Forum on December 7th. The all-day exhibition will feature works from the entire career of the visionary filmmaker, emphasizing his work on immersion and experiential cinema through the technology MAGI. Trumbull will be present to give a Master Class lecture.

“I had the opportunity to see Douglas Trumbull’s new MAGI high frame rate 3D presentation at Trumbull Studios and it was the most immersive moviegoing experience I have ever had in over 40 years in the movie business,” said Cory Jacobson, owner Phoenix Theatres. “The clarity and dimension MAGI provides is as realistic as virtual reality in a theatre auditorium.”

MAGI is Trumbull’s proprietary filming and presentation processes aim to create a brighter, sharper and more realistic image. It is shot and projected in 2D and 3D at 120 frames-per-second using a patented frame rate technology. Trumbull was enamored with ambitious technologies like 70mm Cinerama when he was young. This influenced his vision of the future of cinema: MAGI is meant to provide a unique immersive experience to reinforce the sense of magic in theaters today.

On December 7th, attendees will be able to enjoy a lineup of science fiction classics like Silent Running, Brainstorm, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Blade Runner, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and a special 40th anniversary presentation of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, all presented in modern DCP formats. The line up is complemented by the screening of Trumbull’s short film UFOTOG. The film details his MAGI filming process and will play every 30 minutes in an auditorium outfitted to project the film using his 3D, 120 frame-per-second technology.

Those interested in delving deeper into the filmmaking process can attend a Master Class lecture given by Trumbull regarding his philosophies on filmmaking, the role of visual effects, and the future of cinema, plus his MAGI photographic and projection technology. The forum will also host smaller film-centric panels with local members the film educational community as well as the regional filmmaking society, each taking place at various points in the day.

Attendees can also visit the Star Trek themed convention in the adjoining space inside the Mall of Monroe, presented and hosted in cooperation with The League of Enchantment, a 501c3 Nonprofit with the mission to work together with local hospitals, Make-A- Wish, and community organizations and events for children.