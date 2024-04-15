Picturehouse Cinemas’ Clare Binns to Receive 2024 UNIC Achievement Award

Image Courtesy of UNIC

Clare Binns, managing director of both Picturehouse Cinemas and its prize-winning distribution arm Picturehouse Entertainment, has been named as the 2024 recipient of the UNIC Achievement Award, given each year in recognition of outstanding dedication and service to European cinema exhibition. The Award will be presented as part of the CineEurope Awards Ceremony on Thursday 20 June at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

Clare Binns has for over 40 years dedicated her career to the cinema industry, with a particular passion for—and commitment to—bringing world cinema to local audiences.

From her start in the 1980s as a cinema usher, to projectionist, cinema manager, and now managing director, Clare has constantly sought opportunities to enhance the cultural and social value of cinema and in recent years has successfully overseen the expansion of Picturehouse Cinemas, the company now operating 28 welcoming and innovative neighbourhood cinemas, somewhere you’re always likely to find Clare enjoying a film.

Her unparalleled dedication has been celebrated on numerous occasions: in 2009 she received the WFTV Contribution to the Medium Award, in 2010 she was ranked 70th in the Guardian Film Power 100 list and in 2015, as well as winning the Screen Awards Exhibition Achievement Award, Variety named her as one of the 25 individuals driving the London entertainment scene. Her continuous involvement in both the London Film Festival Industry Liaison Committee and the BAFTA Learning and Events Committee is further proof of her deep commitment to the industry.

Welcoming the announcement of the Award, Phil Clapp, President of UNIC said: