Powster Launches Trailered Search Platform for Movies in Cinemas

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles – July 16, 2019: Powster, the interactive creative studio and production company for over 150 movie distributors, today announced the launch of Trailered, a new web-app search tool for all films showing in theaters nationwide. With Trailered, moviegoers can instantly search trailers and showtimes and purchase tickets for films currently playing at nearby cinemas through one simple online access point.



Trailered geolocates users, showing them the closest movie theaters and which films are playing at each location. Moviegoers can easily create personalized playlists of their preferred films across genres and formats, such as action, horror, comedy, animation, 3D, documentary and more, while still being able to select an exact day and time to see any of the films nearby. Trailers play instantly on the website alongside film art and release dates for every movie listed.



“Until now, finding out where, when and what films are showing has tended to be a somewhat tedious and tricky discovery process. Trailered makes the entire journey a much more engaging, streamlined and simpler experience for moviegoers,” said Ste Thompson, CEO and creative director of Powster. “With all the different entertainment options available, it’s tempting to bypass the theatrical experience these days. Trailered intends to help bring more fans into cinemas, giving audiences the viewing experience intended by filmmakers.”



Trailered is in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, covering all movies and movie theaters. Tickets for films can be purchased instantly through the Trailered website and moviegoers can currently try the web-app in their web browser for free. Visit www.trailered.com.