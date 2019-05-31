Pre-Weekend Report: Godzilla: King of the Monsters Returns w/ $6.3M; Rocketman Tunes Up $2.33M; Ma Earns $1.4M

Friday Update: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Godzilla: King of the Monsters bowed with $6.3 million from its first shows last night, setting the stage for what should should be a healthy domestic opening weekend. Last night’s take registered 10.5 percent more than Detective Pikachu ($5.7 million), 57.5 percent more than The Meg ($4.0 million), 70 percent more than Kong: Skull Island ($3.7 million), and 32 percent behind 2014’s Godzilla ($9.3 million).

Landing in second among the openers, Rocketman took the stage with $2.33 million in total pre-Friday earnings. That includes $580K from Fandango’s paid sneak previews on May 18, plus an additional $1.75 million from last night’s nationwide shows beginning at 7pm. Comp-wise, the combined figures are 40 percent behind Bohemian Rhapsody ($3.9 million), 49 percent behind A Star Is Born ($4.55 million), and 31.5 percent behind Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! ($3.4 million). With the target older audience, it remains to be seen how pre-Friday heavy the film’s initial rush will have been.

Meanwhile, Ma scored $1.4 million from 7pm shows in 2,400 locations last night. That registers 26 percent behind Don’t Breathe ($1.88 million) and 37 percent ahead of The Visit ($1.02 million).

Check out our pre-weekend forecast and analysis for all three new releases and Aladdin‘s holdover potential.

More updates to follow throughout the weekend…