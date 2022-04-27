Premium Auditorium Concept Ōma Cinema to Launch In India with PVR Cinemas

Courtesy of Oma Cinema

Ōma Cinema, the premium auditorium concept created by renowned French architect Pierre Chican, will launch in India through PVR Cinemas, the country’s largest circuit.

Inspired by the design of opera houses, Ōma Cinema revolutionizes auditorium design by installing tiered balconies, that serve as seating pods that allow viewers to enjoy a unique moviegoing experience.

“We are excited to bring about the unique and proprietary concept of cinema pods to India with this exclusive tie up with PVR,” said Pierre Chican, Founder and President of Ōma Cinema. “Our designs ensure that each pod within an auditoria is unique and designed to perfection. The world of films and fantasy has now another feather in their cap.”