PVR Cinemas Selects Qube Wire for Electronic Content Delivery to 850+ Screens Across India

Indian film exhibition chain PVR Cinemas announced this week that it has chosen Qube Wire as its electronic content delivery partner.

PVR Cinemas has signed a contract with Qube Wire to deliver movies, trailers, and advertisements to 876 screens at 176 sites across India.

“We were looking for a robust and reliable content delivery solution that gives us flexibility, reliability and transparency,” PVR Limited’s Chief of Strategy Kamal Gianchandani said in a press release. “With Qube Wire, we can track and monitor all content movement for our theatres from one dashboard.”

“We are excited to partner with PVR to strengthen their content distribution,” Qube Cinema’s CEO Harsh Rohatgi CEO added in the same press release. “Our customers around the globe already recognize that Qube Wire is the best solution in the industry for electronic delivery, and now we are happy to partner with India’s largest chain.”

Qube Wire’s global cloud-based content delivery platform uses broadband, providing operational advantages over multicast delivery using satellite networks. DCP and KDM deliveries can also be tracked end-to-end by authorized PVR personnel from anywhere in the world.

Qube Wire’s user interface helps distributors manage their digital cinema assets, assign territorial rights for their content, and deliver their Digital Cinema Packages (DCPs) to movie theatres. Additionally, theatres can manage their own digital cinema device details, download KDMs, and access details about all the movies they are showing via their individualized web portal.