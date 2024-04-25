R2-D2 Popcorn Bucket Returns to AMC for STAR WARS EPISODE I: THE PHANTOM MENACE

Courtesy of AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres is bringing back a new and improved version of the R2-D2 popcorn bucket that started the industry craze back in 2019. As the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace returns to the big screen next week, AMC is celebrating with a new, limited time only exclusive version of the R2-D2 popcorn bucket that changed the game for movie collectible concession vehicles.

The new R2-D2 popcorn, complete with a shiny chrome upgrade, will go on sale May 3rd at select theaters, one day before the May the 4th (be with you) Star Wars “holiday.” The combo R2-D2 vessel is priced at $49.99 and comes with large drink and popcorn. The R2-D2 popcorn bucket is available to AMC guests while supplies last.