Fathom Events to Re-Release RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK in Cinemas Nationwide on June 4 and June 7

Image from: Fathom Events / Lucasfilm. https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Raiders-of-the-Lost-Ark

Ahead of June 30’s fifth installment Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Fathom Events will re-release the first installment Raiders of the Lost Ark in cinemas for two days only.

The film will play at participating locations on Sunday, June 4, at both 4 PM and 7 PM local time, plus Wednesday, June 7 at 7 PM local time.

The screenings will also include special content from Dial of Destiny.

The 1981 adventure classic, directed by Steven Spielberg, stars Harrison Ford as the globetrotting treasure seeker. One of the highest-grossing films of all time, it spawned sequels including 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Tickets and showtimes can be found here:

https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Raiders-of-the-Lost-Ark