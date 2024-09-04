Reel Movies for Real Needs Returns to Marcus Theatres

Photos courtesy Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks

Marcus Theatres is celebrating the return of its “Reel Movies for Real Needs” program at 18 Marcus Theatres location spread throughout Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The program was established by Marcus in 2010 as a way to give those with sensory processing issues, as well as their families and caretakers, the ability to enjoy first-run films in a safe, low-stress environment with brighter lighting and lower volume. This marks the return of the program for the first time since 2020, when it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reel Movies for Real Needs” kicks off on September 7 with a showing of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. All screenings in the series will take place on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m.

“We are thrilled to again be hosting ‘Reel Movies for Real Needs’ at our cinemas,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “Marcus Theatres is committed to making our cinemas as accessible as possible for all members of our community, with ‘Reel Movies for Real Needs’ taking into account the sensory needs of moviegoers and providing a Hollywood experience on their terms.”

“Reel Movies For Real Needs” Upcoming Lineup

September 7: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (PG-13)

September 21: Transformers One (PG)

September 28: The Wild Robot (PG)

November 2: Hitpig (PG)

November 16: Red One (PG-13)

The series will continue during the holiday season on Saturdays with blockbusters like Wicked, Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. For locations, movie times, and tickets, visit marcustheatres.com/reelmovies.