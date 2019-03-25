Reel Theatre in Ontario, Oregon Chooses Atom Seating

PRESS RELEASE —



Reel Theatre recently inclined to recline with Spaces And Between’s Atom Seating. Reel Theatre, located in Ontario, Oregon installed around 540 recliners. Atom Seating’s Neon Grande model with swivel tables will offer the patrons an unmatchable movie going experience.

Eldon Sorensen and his team at Reel Theatre are very excited about this grand renovation and are confident about the quality and service of Atom Seating.

“Seats are such an important aspect of the theatre experience that a patron wants. Over the past few years rockers and recliners have replaced old standard seats as demand for a more comfortable cinema viewing experience and thus these enhancements. After much deliberation, we zeroed in on Atom Seating because they understood our requirements and agreed to customize a recliner model, as we needed. They patiently made modifications as per our requirements and delivered the perfect sample, which we were looking for. We would recommend Atom Seating to anyone who is looking for personalized service and customized cinema seating. They made sure that at the end of the day they had a happy client,” said Eldon Sorensen.