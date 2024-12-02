Regal Announces Record-Breaking Five-Day Thanksgiving Holiday

Regal's Union Square location in Manhattan. Image courtesy Regal.

During the Thanksgiving break from Wednesday, November 27th through Sunday December 1st, family and friends gathered at dinner tables and movie theaters to celebrate the holiday. Over the five-day period, Regal welcomed 5 million guests to its locations across the country, setting attendance records and establishing other historic benchmarks. Regal achieved its highest all-time Thanksgiving attendance, highest all-time Thanksgiving box office, and the highest all-time Thanksgiving concessions.

Regal’s exclusive merchandise for Gladiator II, Moana 2, Red One, and Wicked also proved to be incredibly popular for moviegoers with several items reaching sellout status by the Black Friday shopping weekend. The Gladiator II helmet popcorn tin, the Moana 2 wave popcorn bucket, and the Wicked Glinda and Elphaba hexagonal combo container sets have been Regal’s recent top performing merch, but the next hot collectible items are coming soon with the releases of Mufasa: The Lion King, Nosferatu, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

“Tis the season for moviegoing … the Thanksgiving weekend has completely exceeded our wildest expectations with records for Regal Cineworld in attendance, box office, and concessions. Congratulations to all our studio partners on this record-breaking weekend!” said Eduardo Acuna, the chief executive officer of Regal Cineworld. “The theatrical experience is one that cannot be replicated, and we are excited to keep this momentum going through the end of the year with blockbuster releases including Kraven, Sonic 3, and Mufasa, to name just a few.”

“Along with our studio partners who provided such diverse content for audiences to enjoy, we are especially proud of our theatre teams who delivered extraordinary experiences to guests at every Regal location,” continued Acuna. “Record-breaking success can only be achieved by empowering our staff at every level to exceed expectations when that opportunity presents itself.”