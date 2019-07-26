Regal to Add Seven New 4DX, ScreenX Locations Through End of July

LOS ANGELES, CA (July 26, 2019) — CJ 4DPLEX and Regal announced today the latest round in openings of three new 4DX screens and four new ScreenX screens set to open across multiple markets in the U.S by the end of July. With the openings, the current count of Regal 4DX and ScreenX auditoriums will reach 21 and 20, respectively.

The locations include:

4DX

● Edwards Irvine Spectrum 4DX, SCREENX, IMAX, RPX & VIP (Irvine, Calif.)

● Regal Natomas 4DX, SCREENX & RPX (Sacramento, Calif.)

● Regal UA Denver Pavilions 4DX (Denver, Colo.)

ScreenX

● Regal Dole Cannery SCREENX, IMAX & RPX (Honolulu, Hawaii)

● Regal Natomas SCREENX & RPX (Sacramento, Calif.)

● Regal Jewel SCREENX (Waco, Texas)

● Regal Kingstowne SCREENX (Alexandria, Va.)

“We are thrilled in the expansion of 4DX and ScreenX across the U.S with Regal who have been a great partner to us in sharing common goals for innovation,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “As we grow across the U.S., we look forward to bringing more of these unparalleled cinematic experiences to new cities and audiences.”

“We are truly excited to be expanding our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX in bringing more 4DX and ScreenX locations across the U.S,” said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. “The feedback we are receiving from moviegoers has been enormously positive and as the only major exhibition partner where movie fans can enjoy these immersive experiences, we look forward to rapidly growing the number of 4DX and ScreenX locations at Regal in the years to come.”