Regal to Partner with the American Red Cross During TWISTERS Opening Weekend

Courtesy of Regal

Universal Pictures’ summer blockbuster Twisters spotlights the awe-inducing power of tornadoes, the individuals who seek to better understand these severe storms, and the damage such intense storms inflict. During the opening weekend of Twisters, Regal invites all guests to round up their box office and concessions purchases with 100% of all donations going to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Twisters focuses on the destructive power of tornadoes affecting the Great Plains region of the US. The American Red Cross is often the first organization to offer disaster relief in the wake of these storms, as well as hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and countless other crises.

In partnership with Universal Pictures’ release of Twisters, moviegoers are encouraged to visit their local Regal theater from July 19-21 and round up their box office and concessions purchases to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Proceeds from all round up donations for all movies this weekend will assist the American Red Cross in providing generous support for preparation, response, and recovery efforts for disasters both big and small. The Regal Foundation will also donate to the American Red Cross in support of this fundraising effort.

“Regal is proud to partner with Universal Pictures and the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts from severe weather events wherever they may occur,” said Richard Grover, the head of marketing at Regal. “The release of Twisters will give our employees and guests an opportunity to assist communities who may face the real-world consequences of a similarly devastating storm.”