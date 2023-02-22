RRR Roars Back into Theaters Nationwide with Re-Re-Release

Courtesy of Variance Films

RRR’s US #encoRRRe re-launches for the world’s largest screening of RRR on Wednesday, March 1st and continues with a re-re-release in theaters nationwide beginning Friday, March 3rd.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Ram Charan (Alluri Sitarama Raju), writer-director S.S. Rajamouli, and M.M. Keeravaani (songwriter of the Academy Award nominee for Best Original Song, ‘‘Naatu Naatu”) will attend the RRR Fan CelebRRRation Live, presented by Variance Films, Beyond Fest, and American Cinematheque, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. This one-night-only event marks the world’s largest RRR screening. The original Telugu version of the film will then be back on the big screen, playing in 200 theaters nationwide. After its initial worldwide release in March 2022, RRR was re-released to US theaters on June 1st, 2022 for what was originally intended as a ‘last chance’ one-night-only event. The film continues to play in select cinemas and is now in its thirty-seventh consecutive week (and counting).

The roar of RRR spread to awards season when S.S. Rajamouli was named Best Director by the New York Film Critics Circle. RRR has since received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song for M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” and two Golden Globe nominations (winning Best Original Song).

“Since our first screening of RRR over eight months ago, we’ve watched Rajamouli’s epic shatter cultural barriers and grow to become an all-out global phenomenon,” said Christian Parkes, the co-founder of Beyond Fest. “Being able to give the film its biggest-ever screening in the original United Artists Theatre – one of the founding destinations of theatrical storytelling – is supremely poetic and the perfect venue to celebrate this modern masterpiece.”

Tickets for the Los Angeles screening will go on sale at 12:00PM Pacific on Thursday, February 23rd.