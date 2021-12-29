Russia’s Karo Announces the Opening of Six New Multiplexes

Image courtesy Karo

Russian cinema chain Karo has announced the opening of six new theaters in the coming weeks. The Neva, Rassvet, Mars, and Vysota theaters, all in Moscow, will open December 30, with theaters in Budapest, Hungary and Sophia, Bulgaria to follow in January of 2022.

Each of the new theaters will boast amenities designed to maximize customer satisfaction, including full recliner seating, automated ticketing systems, and “u-choose” food and beverage stations. In addition to multiplex offerings, the cinemas will screen more niche fare through the chain’s KINO.Art project. Private cinema rentals—dubbed “Hall Keys”—will be made available, building on the success the chain has had with such rentals during the Covid era. Between December 1, 2020 and December 1, 2021, Karo hosted more than 500 private rental events.

Says Karo Group Executive Chairman and CEO Paul Heth of the new cinema openings: “The Russian filming market is number 1 in Europe and month after month is breaking pre-pandemic box-office records, which means that moviegoers really value the opportunity to watch releases on the big screen. To make this experience even more enjoyable, we are opening even more venues that meet all the standards of a new generation cinemas.” Adds Karo president Olga Zinyakova: “Most importantly, the new cinemas offer premium services at affordable prices. We are very responsible in terms of safety of our guests, and therefore most of the processes in the cinema are automated. Both movie tickets and cinema bar products can be purchased online. In the near future, our guests will enjoy 10 family titles, 4 comedies, sports drama, adventures, festivals and retrospectives of world classics.”