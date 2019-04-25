Samsung Showcases New Display Solutions at Latest Executive Briefing Center in Irvine

PRESS RELEASE

IRVINE, CA – April 25, 2019 – Today, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced the opening of the latest Executive Briefing Center (EBC) in Irvine, California. The 7,500 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility features the full Samsung digital display, commercial TV and monitor portfolio. The new location is the third briefing center for Samsung in the United States behind New Jersey and New York, and the first in California. The EBC will be open five days a week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PDT and is in the center of Orange County.

“Samsung has a rich history of innovative display solutions and we are thrilled at the opportunity to showcase our technology, built for business at the new EBC,” says Mario DiAntonio, Team Leader – B2B Technical Account Management at Samsung Electronics America. “This world-class center will be a space where we can highlight the latest in cutting-edge display technologies, designed to drive meaningful engagement and accelerate growth in business.”

Samsung leaders will host everything from customer meetings to large events and workshops at the new EBC. Recently released data from IHS Markit, the leading provider of digital signage market data, identified Samsung as the top selling brand in the industry since 2009. According to the IHS Technology report “Public Displays Market Tracker,” Samsung accounted for 25.8% of the global market share for digital signage unit sales in 2018. Samsung offers technology that fulfills the increasing demands of today’s businesses, provides the opportunity to change workspaces and create new, immersive experiences for customers.

The EBC will feature the below technologies, among others.

The Wall

Samsung’s 146-inch “The Wall” is a modular, MicroLED display that delivers intense black and pure colors along with sharp brightness and contrast. Its 0.8 mm-pixel pitch delivers near perfect viewing from any angle. Additionally, the bezel-less design enables the individual modules of The Wall to fit together seamlessly, removing limitations to screen size and making it difficult to tell where the screen ends, and the wall begins.

Intelligent 8K Digital Signage

The new Samsung QLED 8K Signage pairs the market’s highest resolution display with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology to produce lifelike images and allow users to enjoy immersive viewing experiences. The AI upscaling technology in the commercial displays captures the attention of customers including store owners and advertisers. The new slim design, at less than 40mm deep, provides hassle-free installation and with Samsung’s advanced optical technology, the screen blends into nearly any environment. With a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, individual pixels in an image become imperceptible to the human eye. The QLED 8K display delivers enhanced color presentation through local dimming and Quantum Light Control as well as features HDR10+ along with 4,000nit peak brightness. Installation is expected to begin this summer.

LED Displays for Commercial Settings

Samsung’s IF Series displays in fine pixel pitches P1.2 and P1.5 will also be featured at the EBC. The displays leverage LED HDR scene adaptation technology to showcase a detailed and realistic picture. Samsung LED Display IF Series reach peak brightness levels nearly two times higher than standard LED maximum brightness norms. Often, conventional LED displays struggle to present red, green and blue color hues accurately and without distortion in low grayscale settings. The IF Series displays alleviate these challenges through a unique grayscale management algorithm that maintains consistent R/G/B gradation for improved color accuracy. As a result, low-brightness indoor environments, such as galleries, museums and shops, can display content at optimal quality with uniform and precise color expression.

Collaborative Workplace Solutions

Samsung displays and solutions designed for the workplace offer extensive connectivity and advanced functionality. The Samsung Flip featured at the EBC is a versatile and portable digital flipchart that enhances today’s fast-paced, digital-centric workflow. The 55-inch UHD display supports up to four simultaneous writers so teams can work together with ease. It drives greater collaboration, expands presentation capabilities and is ideal for all types of meetings, from training to group brainstorming. Also showcased is the QBN-W series, available in 75-inches, featuring enhanced touch technology, the intuitive MagicIWB S5 solution and UHD picture quality to boost productivity and collaboration.