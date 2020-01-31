Santikos Announces Eleventh Location

PRESS RELEASE

San Antonio, TX (January 31, 2020) – Santikos Enterprises is pulling back the curtain and has announced their next location for a state-of-the-art theater and entertainment center on Bulverde Rd and 1604. With the recent announcement surrounding Santikos’ Leon Springs location, this Bulverde road facility is sure to expand and further cement Santikos’ presence here in San Antonio.

Santikos is best known for taking films, food, and fun and amplifying the experience with state-of-the-art amenities, world-class service, and friendly faces. This new location will be no exception and is planned to be a 50,000 square foot building filled with 10-12 auditoriums, the notable AVX viewing experience, a well-stocked bar and an arcade.

“The announcement of an 11th location is extremely exciting for us,” stated Tim Handren, CEO of Santikos Enterprises. “Our continual goal is not just to create space for families and friends to come together for an unmatched experience. The goal is to carry on John Santikos’ legacy and make an impact in our community. Our company is unique in that 100% of our profits go directly back into the community through the San Antonio Area Foundation. This is what separates Santikos from all other entertainment venues, they can’t say their profits are truly staying local. We believe this location will only expand our ability to make a positive community impact and solidify our presence in this city and surrounding counties. John Santikos’ vision was to have his businesses grow and continue operating for the benefit of the community. We work hard every day to be good stewards of those assets and his legacy.”