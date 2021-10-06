Santikos Theater Chain Selects Cinionic as Exclusive Technology Partner

L-R: Tim Handren and Wim Buyens (Image Courtesy of Santikos/Cinionic)

PRESS RELEASE

SACRAMENTO – October 06, 2021 –Santikos has selected Cinionic, the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture, as its exclusive technology partner for the next three years. Under the new agreement, Cinionic will power the San Antonio, Texas based circuit with laser cinema solutions and Barco Alchemy media servers. The exclusive partnership builds on Santikos’ long-standing relationship with Cinionic.

“We’ve never doubted the strength of cinema and its ability to withstand this challenging year,” says Tim Handren, Santikos CEO. “Theaters are here to stay—and with Cinionic’s proven track record of innovation and excellence, we can ensure Santikos returns better than ever before by providing an unparalleled viewing experience for our audiences here in Texas.”

Exceptional moviegoing experiences are at the core of the Santikos mission. The family-run exhibitor puts an emphasis on highlighting the latest in cinema technology and was the first North American circuit to move to all-laser projection. The exclusive relationship with Cinionic ensures Santikos has access to the latest future-ready laser solutions, offering superior brightness, color performance, and exceptional image quality onscreen. With the addition of Barco Alchemy media servers to Cinionic laser projection in all prospective new builds and renewals, Santikos enjoys the benefits of a fully integrated cinema solution.

“Santikos’ forward-thinking approach made them an early leader in laser cinema,” says Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “Cinionic shares Santikos’ dedication to shaping the future of moviegoing with elevated and unforgettable entertainment experiences. Together, we continue to leverage Cinionic’s leading laser projection suite to wow audiences and remind them of the power of cinema.”

As cinemas prepare to excite and entertain the audiences of tomorrow, today, Cinionic’s leading portfolio of all-laser solutions and services offers the exceptional presentation quality and peace of mind they need. Today’s Santikos announcement reflects an ongoing commitment by Cinionic to support exhibition and shape the future of moviegoing, together.