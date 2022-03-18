Orange County’s Frida Cinema to Host Second Annual Science on Screen Discussion Series

Science on Screen logo

California’s Frida Cinema will host three ‘Science on Screen’ lectures in March, April, and May.

Tuesday, March 22, 7:30 P.M. The movie: 1998’s action comedy Small Soldiers about G.I. Joe-style toys starring Tommy Lee Jones and Kirsten Dunst. The lecture: Beyond the Blue and Pink Toy Divide: Gender Division in Toys by sociology professor Elizabeth Sweet. Buy tickets here.

Tuesday, April 19, 7:30 P.M. The movie: 1993’s drama The Piano, directed by Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) and starring Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin, both in Academy Award-winning roles. The lecture: Sensuality, Communication, and Healing Through Music by clinical psychologist Caroline Paltin. Buy tickets here.

Tuesday, May 10, 7:30 P.M. The movie: 2015’s Embrace of the Serpent, a black-and-white film about an Amazonian shaman. The lecture: Uncertainty: Sleeping, Dreaming, and the Science of Microdosing by Chapman University sociology professor Bernard McGrane. Buy tickets here.

The Frida Cinema is located at 305 East 4th Street / Suite 100 in Santa Ana, California. Launched in 2005, Science on Screen has since expanded to 96 cinemas nationwide.

Read Boxoffice PRO‘s April 2021 feature article about the ‘Science on Screen’ series here. See the YouTube archive of past ‘Science on Screen’ presentations here.