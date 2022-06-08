Scotiabank and Cineplex Expand Scene+ Loyalty Program

Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scotiabank; Tracey Pearce, President, Scene+; Michael Medline, President & CEO, Empire Company Limited; Ellis Jacob, President & CEO, Cineplex (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

Scotiabank and Cineplex have added food retailer Empire Company Limited as a co-owner of Scene+, a Canadian loyalty program. Scene+ provides members with the ability to earn and redeem points on banking, movies, entertainment, dining, travel, shopping and now, groceries. The Scene+ rollout will begin gradually with stores in Atlantic Canada in August 2022, and then continue across the rest of Canada throughout the year. Empire plans to roll out Scene+ across its family of brands including Sobeys and Safeway. It will also eventually offer Scene+ at Empire’s network of liquor stores in Western Canada.

“We’re pleased to welcome Empire as a co-owner of the Scene+ program, which will provide Scotiabank customers with even more ways to earn and redeem reward points on nearly all of their daily purchases,” said Brian Porter, president and chief executive officer of Scotiabank. “As three of this country’s most trusted and iconic brands, we are proud to work together to deliver exceptional value to our customers with a flexible program that will transform the loyalty landscape in Canada.”

“We are delighted to welcome Empire to the Scene+ family,” said Ellis Jacob, president & chief executive officer of Cineplex. “As a proud co-founder of Scene+, we always knew the potential the program had to deliver even greater value to more Canadians across the country, and today’s announcement is bringing that vision to life. The strategic alignment between Cineplex, Scotiabank and Empire creates huge opportunities to deliver even more value for millions of Scene+ members and enables our teams to reach and engage more Canadians than ever before.”