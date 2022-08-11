Screenvision Media Expands Relationship with CMX Cinemas

Screenvision Media announced that it has expanded and extended its agreement with CMX Cinemas. As part of the deal, Screenvision’s Cinema Network will add eight CMX CinéBistro locations, including 52 screens. Screenvision now includes all CMX CinéBistro locations, which offer a dine-in theater experience that includes chef-crafted cuisine and curated cocktails. CinéBistro locations include Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, Raleigh, Cincinnati, and Richmond. Screenvision’s expanded agreement with CMX also includes marquee position inventory, giving advertisers the opportunity to run creative within marquee positioning across 7,000 screens.



“Adding the full roster of CineBistro theaters broadens our ‘luxury’ network to more than 2,500 screens, which is a unique and highly targeted opportunity to engage a moviegoing audience seeking premium experiences,” said Darryl Schaffer, chief partnership officer of Screenvision Media. “As brands continue flocking back to cinema as a trusted medium, we look forward to making available the highly coveted CineBistro inventory.”



“Our existing relationship with Screenvision has proven to deliver highly engaging creative that our audiences appreciate, as well as important and incremental revenue to foster the continued growth of our business,” said Patrick Ryan, chief executive officer of CMX Cinemas. “Adding the remainder of our CineBistro locations just made sense – Screenvision has a strong pipeline of advertisers within their luxury network and we felt our full roster of locations would benefit from being included.”