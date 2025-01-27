Scripted Bar & Kitchen at MetroLux Theatres San Clemente to Host VIP Oscar Watch Party

Courtesy of Metropolitan Theatres

Metropolitan Theatres is inviting guests to celebrate the biggest night in movies while enjoying an evening of food and drinks at Scripted Bar & Kitchen’s VIP Oscar Watch Party on Sunday, March 2nd from 4-7pm. The exclusive event features a sampling of the various made from scratch menu items that are served at the newly opened full service restaurant and luxury bar, Scripted Bar & Kitchen, located inside MetroLux Theatres at Outlets at San Clemente. The Academy Awards live broadcast will be viewed by guests on seven TV screens surrounding the luxury bar.

Guests of all ages are welcome to celebrate the best in movies at Scripted Bar & Kitchen’s VIP Oscar Watch event for an evening of food, drinks, and entertainment. Located on the 2nd floor of the theater, this exclusive VIP affair will offer each guest a chance to taste an array of menu ideas, enjoy a beverage of choice (specialty cocktail/wine/beer/soda) and submit their Oscar ballot for prizes with the most correct winning a mini Oscar, a gift card and movie swag.

A sneak peek of what will be served includes Thai meatballs, caramelized onion phyllo cups, prosciutto rolls, mini bruschetta, bacon wrapped shrimp, chicken satay cups, caprese skewers, flatbreads, brownie bites, and mini tiramisu. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at MetroTheatres.com, on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app or at the theatre’s box office.