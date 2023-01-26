Searchlight Pictures Acquires Worldwide Rights to Sundance Mockumentary Theater Camp

Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Alexander Bello, Kyndra Sanchez, Bailee Bonick, Quinn Titcomb, Madisen Marie Lora, Donovan Colan and Luke Islam appear in a still from Theater Camp by Molly Goron and Nick Lieberman, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Searchlight Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance mockumentary Theater Camp, Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s feature directorial debut.

The film will be released theatrically, with additional plans to be announced.

Theater Camp follows the eccentric staff running a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York. After its indomitable and beloved founder falls into a coma, they must band together with her clueless “crypto-bro” son to keep the thespian paradise afloat.

The mockumentary stars comedic ensemble Molly Gordon (Shiva Baby, Booksmart), Ben Platt (Pitch Perfect, Dear Evan Hansen), Noah Galvin (Booksmart), Jimmy Tatro (“American Vandal”), Patti Harrison (Together Together), and Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”).

Penned by Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, and Platt, and based on their short film, the film was produced by Will Ferrell.

“We could not possibly imagine a better home for Theater Camp than Searchlight Pictures! It is an absolute dream to become a part of their incredible and rich history that includes so many of our favorite films,” Gordon and Lieberman said in a press release. “This movie is about the joy of bringing people together in a room, and for Searchlight to see the importance of sharing it in theaters means so much to us. We are beyond grateful and thrilled.”

“The raucous and resounding audience reception to Theater Camp is a testament to the charm, the wit and the joy of what Molly and Nick and the entire filmmaking team have created,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield added in the same press release. “We cannot wait to bring this inspiring and hilarious film to audiences in theaters around the world.”