Severtson to Showcase Folded SēVision 3D GX Screens at CineEurope 2021

Image Courtesy of Severtson Screens

PRESS RELEASE

Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the cinema, commercial, pro AV, and home theater markets, is proud to announce that it will feature its most popular options for its acclaimed folded SēVision 3D GX line of cinema projection screens during CineEurope 2021, held in Barcelona, Spain from October 4-7 at Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB), booth # 305.

“Our folded shipping method makes international distribution of our industry-acclaimed SēVision 3D GX highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Besides standard perforated white and silver screens, we now also offer the immensely popular microperf as well as our new digi-perf options for our folded SēVision 3D GX line of cinema projection screens for international shipment. Since its recent launch, we’ve had to renovate our facility and upgrade our machinery to keep up with worldwide demand.”

According to Severtson, both microperf and digi-perf offer multiple benefits versus standard perforation screens. “Either one is the answer for current ultra high-performance cinema screens, depending on one’s specific needs, and are the perfect solutions for 4k, 8k, 12k and even higher projection resolutions as these technologies become available in the future,” he added.

Both microperf and digi-perf provide approximately seven percent open space against the traditional 4.5 percent open space. And now, Severtson’s new digi-perf screens, like microperf, are also engineered for the optimum audio and visual experience available in the marketplace today. Digi-perf screens are available with all coating and gains, are foldable as with all Severtson cinema screens (excluding electric screens), and it reduces moire over traditional standard perf screens.

“Microperf and now Digi-perf are quickly becoming industry standards as projection resolutions increase and is what has put the ‘folded’ line over the top,” added Dan Maxwell, Severtson Corp. V.P. & Chief Operating Officer. “These two options are now the screens of choice for high-end, premier theatres and cinema chains. The Severtson microperf and digi-perf viewing surfaces practically eliminate moiré which is often problematic of screens with larger perforation, yet continues to provide a more realistic soundstage allowing speakers to be placed directly behind the screen.”

Image Courtesy of Severtson Screens

Severtson explained that they have been shipping these screens both domestically and internationally to very pleased customers who, up until recently, could not afford them because of the enormous international shipping fees. Additionally, now there is a solution for complex installations where a long tube housing the cinema screen is impractical or not feasible to transport through the building.

“Our folded screen technology has proven again and again to drastically reduce international shipping costs and makes these screens available to every customer worldwide,” Severtson continued. “And to top that off, our new cinema screen price estimator enables our dealers with even quicker cinema screen price quotes and delivery estimates of both our folded and non-folded options.”

Shipping costs associated with such large packages as these were out-of-reach for so many customers up until recently. Now, Severtson Screens’ SēVision 3D GX screens can be folded and packed into a much smaller crate without any loss in structural integrity or performance abilities. “Severtson’s new folded screen process not only reduces international shipping fees, the smaller packaging simplifies delivery to theaters and is more convenient for installers as folded screens are much easier to get into buildings and uncrate than standard long-tube roll packaging…especially when a theater is in a unique structure, such as a high-rise or multi-story theater complex,” added Maxwell.

The new folded line of SēVision 3D GX and Ultra Wide cinema screens are now available for delivery to international destinations, having numerous advantages, including:

● available in standard or micro perforation (white and silver)

● coated surface that is harder to bruise and scuff

● small micron flake coating produces a sharper image, eliminating graininess in bright scenes

● viewing angles range from 30 to 40 degree half-gain depending on the specific screen gain requested

● water-based coating promotes longevity by maintaining optical properties over time, eliminating flaking and cracking of the screen surface

● perfect for large cinema applications (movie houses, museums, universities, etc.)

During the conference, Severtson will also present its popular Giant QuickFold Screen Line, which are easily portable and can be set up and taken down quickly and easily. What makes them so unique and practical are the virtually limitless applications. It can be customized up to 500-inches (41.7 ft.) diagonally, making them the ideal solution for multi-purpose venues that require large commercial or cinema-sized screens, but not in a permanent static installation.

Severtson will also showcase its popular Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Projection Screen line, which is ideal for multi-purpose venues that require large commercial or cinema-sized screens, but not in a permanent static installation.

Severtson Corporation is a member of the International Cinema Technology Association. They have manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China, Russia, and many more. To meet the challenge of creating extremely large screens, Severtson Corporation designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75ft.x 150ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). It is currently the largest in-house cinema screen optical coating system in the world. Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, LightspeeD & DepthQ, and RealD (www.severtsonscreens.com/certifications).

Visit severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610-5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com for more information.