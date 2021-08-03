Severtson Screens to Feature Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Projection Screen Line at CinemaCon 2021

Image Courtesy of Severtson Screens

Severtson Screens will feature its SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Projection Screen line in booth #2606A during CinemaCon 2021 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the company announced today. The convention is slated to run from August 23-26.

“Our Giant Electric projection screens are ideal for large venues where the screen needs raised and lowered, such as in an opera or play house with a large stage environment,” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp., in a statement. “It’s also the perfect solution for multi-purpose auditoriums, such as in commercial, university/school, house of worship, museum, and pro AV situations that require large commercial or cinema-sized screens, but not in a permanent static installation.”

The giant electric motorized projection screens are available in all offered coatings as well as in non-perf, cinema (standard) perf and microperf so the soundstage can be placed behind the screen similar to premier movie theatres.

“The SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized projection screens were the first giant electric high quality 3D screens available on the market at these larger cinematic sizes,” Severtson continued. “Due to our folded screen technology and coating, it has enabled us to create an electric cinema screen that can be rolled up and down frequently without damaging the screen’s surface. It’s the perfect answer for what was once an impossible scenario for a large format cinematic 3D screen.”

Additional specifications of the new SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Projection Screen line include:

coated surface that is harder to bruise and scuff

small micron flake coating produces a sharper image, eliminating graininess in bright scenes

viewing angles range from 30 to 40 degree half-gain depending on the specific screen gain requested

water-based coating promotes longevity by maintaining optical properties over time, eliminating flaking and cracking of the screen surface allowing the screen to remain perfect for frequent rolling up/down

The recently announced SēVision 3D GX-WA coating technology can be folded like other Severtson Screens coatings, making it “an ideal option for the Giant Electric Motorized Screens,” according to a release; as a result, it will also be featured during this year’s CinemaCon.

“Our enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating is a brilliant example of Severtson Screens’ continued quest for quality, improvement, and innovation,” added Severtson. “The SēVision 3D GX-WA coating provides the benefits of the standard SēVision 3D GX coating, but offers increased uniformity and brightness typically seen more often on 2D white screens. It is also engineered specifically to increase the viewing angle over standard silver screens while also reducing hotspotting.”

Specifications of the enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA include:

Surface: smooth PVC with a high gain optical coating for perfect texture and gain uniformity

Gain: 1.4 – 3.0 on axis +/- 0.2

Signal to noise ratio: 100 – 200+:1

Available perforations: standard, micro, digital, non-perf

Materials: panel width 62-inches; thickness 12mm

Edges: 6-inch standard grommet spacing (optional 9in., 4.5in, 3in. spacing)

Webbing: 2.5-inch standard

Packaging: rolled (tube only, tray & tube, full crate); folded (crate)

“Like all Severtson projection materials, SēVision 3D GX-WA offers the unique benefit of also being foldable, without any damage to the projection surface,” said Dan Maxwell, Severtson Corp. vice president & chief operating officer. “This allows it to be transported in a smaller crate and at a fraction of the cost, as well as to locations around the world where shipping was previously far more difficult and expensive. It also makes it an ideal coating for our Giant Motorized and Giant QuickFold screens.”