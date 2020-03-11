Severtson Screens Features Next Generation Folded SAT-4K Acoustically Transparent Cinema Screen at CinemaCon 2020

Image Courtesy Severtson Screens

v

Severtson Screens is pleased to announce it will feature its next generation SAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent cinema projection screen line during CinemaCon 2020, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from March 30 – April 2 at Caesars Palace, booth #2321A.

“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation, which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K’s acoustic abilities are not hampered by the finer weave, and we can now also seam SAT-4K for larger cinema screens to virtually limitless sizes.”

Said Ricardo LaPorta, South America Territory Sales Manager for Christie Digital Systems, “When we first saw a demonstration of Severtson’s SAT-4K material, we did not have any sound quality loss with high pitch frequency audio, as such loss is apparent in vinyl screens. The SAT-4K has tremendous sound transfer capabilities, along with remarkable visual clarity. To say we are impressed is an understatement.”

LaPorta added that due to the SAT-4K’s performance, they are now using the SAT-4K screen in Christie’s Sao Paolo, Brazil training facility.

“The collaboration of Severtson to the Christie/Dolby booth during [past shows] was key,” said Carlos Watanabe, regional director, Latin America at Dolby Laboratories. “They contributed to the guarantee that the public had the best image in partnership with the best cinema sound – Dolby Atmos – which was clearly demonstrated during the event.”

Severtson continued, “Made in the USA, the foldable SAT-4K is the ideal projection screen for virtually all cinema requirements. Like perforated screens, the sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. Due to almost no audio frequency loss, the SAT-4K screen allows for a completely immersive cinema experience.”

Severtson Corp. V.P. & chief operating officer Dan Maxwell added, “Our folded shipping method allows for no loss in the screen’s structural nor visible integrity, and now makes international distribution of the SAT-4K cinema screen line highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent.”

Currently available to nearly limitless sizes in both height and length, the SAT-4K cinema screen meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, with reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original soundtrack.

Additional specifications include:

Surface: SAT-4K acoustically woven screen material

Gain: 1.18

Max height: 16 ft seamless; customizable to desired specifications with seams

Viewing Angle: 160 degrees

Flame and mildew resistant

Custom and standard sizes are available. Severtson asks that customers contact them directly for individual pricing for their specific needs.