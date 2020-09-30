Severtson Screens Named Strategic Partner for 2020 MENA Cinema Forum

Severtson Screens has been named a strategic partner for both the in-person and virtual 2020 MENA Cinema Forum in Dubai, the company announced today (Sept. 30). The forum runs from Oct. 27-28.

“We had a very successful show last year and, as a result, we are excited to be a strategic partner for this year’s event,” said Severtson Corp. president and CEO Toby Severtson. “In these unusual times, hosting both an in-person as well as a virtual event is a great way to include as many international industry members as possible.”

Severtson Screens’ latest product lines include its next generation SAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent cinema projection screen line and enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating. A member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association, Severtson has manufactured cinema screens for countries across the globe.