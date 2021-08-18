Severtson Screens to Showcase New ‘Price Estimator’ Tool at CinemaCon

Image Courtesy of Severtson Screens

Severtson Screen will showcase its cinema screen “Price Estimator” for its dealer base at CinemaCon 2021, booth #2606A at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The Price Estimator tool is available via the Severtson Screens website as well as on its mobile app, now available on both Apple iOS and Android. Once a dealer is registered with an account and granted access, the tool provides product and packaging price estimates for Severtson cinema screens as soon as they input the necessary required information, such as screen dimensions, coating, material and desired packaging. The packaging portion of the estimate is calculated based on the selected product’s weight and container dimensions, which the tool also provides.

For each estimate requested, the customer will receive an automated email and PDF file detailing the screen price and packaging estimate. Prices are only estimates and do not include shipping charges or any potential international fees.

Image Courtesy of Severtson Screens

“Do you already know exactly what you’re looking for in a cinema screen and want to know the price right away, any time of the day or night?” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp., in a statement. “We’ve designed the price estimator to do just that for our dealer network.”

“This tool saves a lot of time for customers especially with international orders,” added Severson. “With this new tool, dealers can find out prices without having to speak with a sales representative or waiting for an email response.”

For a price estimate, customers can log on to www.severtsonscreens.com/tools or download the Severtson Screens app on their smartphones.

CinemaCon 2021 runs from August 23-26 in Las Vegas.