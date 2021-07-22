Severtson Screens to Feature Enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA Projection Screen Coating at CinemaCon 2021

Image Courtesy of Severtson Screens

Severtson Screens will feature its enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating at this year’s CinemaCon, the company announced today.

“Our enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating is a brilliant example of Severtson Screens’ continued quest for quality, improvement, and innovation,” said Toby Severtson, President and CEO of Severtson Corp, in a statement. “The SēVision 3D GX-WA coating provides the benefits of the standard SēVision 3D GX coating, but offers increased uniformity and brightness typically seen more often on 2D white screens. It is also engineered specifically to increase the viewing angle over standard silver screens while also reducing hotspotting.”

The SēVision 3D GX-WA will be displayed at booth #2606A at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where CinemaCon is slated to be held from August 23-26.

Specifications of the enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA include:

Surface: smooth PVC with a high gain optical coating for superior texture and gain uniformity

Gain: 1.4 – 3.0 on axis +/- 0.2

Signal to noise ratio: 100 – 200+:1

Available perforations: standard, micro, digital, non-perf

Materials: panel width 62-inches; thickness 12mil (0.3mm)

Edges: 6-inch standard grommet spacing (optional 9in., 4.5in, 3in. spacing)

Webbing: 2.5-inch standard

Packaging: rolled (tube only, tray & tube, full crate); folded (crate)

“Like all Severtson projection materials, SēVision 3D GX-WA offers the unique benefit of also being foldable, without any damage to the projection surface,” added Dan Maxwell, Severtson Corp. V.P. & Chief Operating Officer. “This allows it to be transported in a smaller crate and at a fraction of the cost, as well as to locations around the world where shipping was previously far more difficult and expensive.”