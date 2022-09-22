Severtson to Showcase Cinema Screens and Coatings at ShowEast

Courtesy Severtson

Severtson Screens is set to feature its SAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent cinema projection screen line and enhanced SēVision 3D GX-WA projection screen coating during the 2022 MENA Cinema Forum, ShowEast, and ICA-Australia. Severtson will also feature its updated cinema screen price estimator for its dealer base during these shows.

“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” explained Toby Severtson, president and chief executive officer of Severtson Corp. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K’s acoustic abilities are not hampered by the finer weave, and we can now also seam SAT-4K for larger cinema screens to virtually limitless sizes. The foldable SAT-4K is the ideal projection screen for virtually all cinema requirements. Like perforated screens, the sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. Due to almost no audio frequency loss, the SAT-4K screen allows for a completely immersive cinema experience.”

Severtson Corp. V.P. and Chief Operating Officer Dan Maxwell added, “Our folded shipping method allows for no loss in the screen’s structural nor visible integrity, and now makes international distribution of the SAT-4K cinema screen line highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent.”